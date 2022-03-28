Critical Contrast: Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Rating) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Microsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.86 $61.27 billion $9.39 33.09

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Microsoft 38.50% 45.73% 20.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celerity Solutions and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 1 31 1 3.00

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $358.52, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%.

Summary

Microsoft beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions (Get Rating)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services of the company, which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and information technology professionals in all devices. The firm also offers operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, personal computers, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and intelligent devices and accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

