West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE WST traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $406.65. The stock had a trading volume of 230,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $275.68 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

