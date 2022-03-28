Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 41,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$11,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,809,072 shares in the company, valued at C$1,346,540.16.

On Monday, January 31st, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Velocity Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.28. 57,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$44.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; and an option agreement to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik and Makedontsi gold projects.

