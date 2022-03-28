Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

