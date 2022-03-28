Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quad/Graphics Call Options (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the typical volume of 867 call options.

Shares of QUAD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 329,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,333. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 174,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.