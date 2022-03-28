Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.53.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.37. 503,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,369. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

