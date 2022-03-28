Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Drops By 44.1%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 870,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

