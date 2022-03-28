Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $120.06. 1,352,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,881. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

