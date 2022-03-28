Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 37,371,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,425,129. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

