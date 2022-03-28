L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.33.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($189.01) to €173.00 ($190.11) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 149,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,993. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.