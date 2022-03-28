Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
GJNSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
