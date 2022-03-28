BetProtocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

