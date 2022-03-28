China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.