Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,477,600 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 3,741,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

MPCMF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

