Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 1,842,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

