-$0.29 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 404,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,257. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.