Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.81 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 842,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,158. Globus Medical has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

