Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,521. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.