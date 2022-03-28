Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

ARHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,727. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

