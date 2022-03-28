Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,820 Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.28. 59,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,767. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

