Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

OTC VTSCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,848. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

