Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $53,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.
DGRO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 1,738,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,992. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.
