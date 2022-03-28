KeyFi Price Down 8% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $788,722.50 and $9,242.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

