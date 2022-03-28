Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Parsons by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Parsons by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

