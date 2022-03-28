FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get FIGS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $56,847,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 1,735,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,781. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.