Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.57

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 118414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $831.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

