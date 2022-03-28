Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Up 91.9% in March

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
METX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 17,203,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,592,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.52.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
