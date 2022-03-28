Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Expands By 162.5%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.