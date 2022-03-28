Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,138. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 689,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

