Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $30.46. 103,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,655. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
