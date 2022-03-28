Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $30.46. 103,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,655. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.