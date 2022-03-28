Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,361,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,494,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

