Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

