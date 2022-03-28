Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post $520.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Primo Water by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 1,051,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,908. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.