Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 135,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 117,550 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 104,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 92,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,413. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

