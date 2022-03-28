Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.82 Million

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to post $397.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $394.40 million. Globant posted sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.08. 263,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 12 month low of $192.59 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

