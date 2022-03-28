Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,776. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

