Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GPLB stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Green Planet Bioengineering
