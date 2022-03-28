Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GPLB stock remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

