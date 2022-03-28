GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $$11.71 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.