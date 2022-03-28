553 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

