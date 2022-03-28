Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 674.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after buying an additional 335,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

