ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 194,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,968. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 1,535,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,098,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.