Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $49.17

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 15,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $922,534. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

