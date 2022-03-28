Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $138,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

