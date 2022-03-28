Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Rises By 166.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HNGKY traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.