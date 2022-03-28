Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AUS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $27,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.