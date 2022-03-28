Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:IBER traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.77. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,349. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
