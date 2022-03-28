Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to “Buy”

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Pure Gold Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 81,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

