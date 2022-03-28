National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $48.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 14,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

