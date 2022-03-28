TCW Group Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 38,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

