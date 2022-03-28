Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will announce sales of $489.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 185,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

